Psaki says White House is ‘giddy and gleeful’ about Tuesday’s results

Former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki early Wednesday morning said the White House is feeling “giddy” about the midterm election results, in which Democrats have greatly outperformed expectations.

“I’ve been in touch with the White House,” Psaki said on MSNBC, where she was hired as a contributor after leaving the Biden administration. “They are giddy and gleeful, as they should be, about where things are sitting right now.”

In the Senate, Democrats have defended multiple seats that Republicans were bullish on flipping, including New Hampshire, Colorado and Washington.

Other key battlegrounds and the control of the chamber remain up for grabs, but Democrats were also feeling hopeful after flipping Pennsylvania, the party’s best pick-up opportunity in the upper chamber.

“The takeaway to me is this is the right agenda,” Psaki said on MSNBC. “The Democrats ran on this agenda, it was the right agenda. And I think a lot of these fights include abortion.”

Control of the House, which Republican had been expected to capture easily was also up for grabs early Wednesday morning, but Democrats have defended some key battleground races, including Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s victory in Virginia’s 7th District and Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire’s 1st.

President Biden called multiple Democrats after they were projected to win their races, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Rep. Marcy Kaptur (Ohio) and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (N.J.).

The White House indicated Biden also sent a congratulatory text to Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman after he flipped the battleground Senate seat.