Abrams after gubernatorial loss: ‘I won’t stop running for a better Georgia’

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams conceded to Gov. Brian Kemp (R) after the race was called for him on Tuesday night, making a clear concession after she did not formally concede in their first matchup in 2018.

Abrams delivered a concession speech saying Georgia has faced “one soul-crushing crisis after another” but that Georgians will always keep fighting.

“Tonight, I am doing clearly what is the responsible thing, I am suspending my campaign for governor,” she said. “I may no longer be seeking the office of governor, but I will never stop doing everything in my power to make sure the people in Georgia have a voice.

“While I may have not crossed the finish line, that doesn’t mean that I won’t stop running for a better Georgia,” she added. “Even though my fight — our fight — for the governor’s mansion came up short, I’m pretty tall.”

Abrams narrowly lost to Kemp in the 2018 Georgia governor’s race in an election that reshaped Georgia’s voting blocs and paved the way for President Biden to win the state in 2020.

But after the 2018 election, Abrams refused to properly concede, citing a “rigged” system, although she acknowledged Kemp would be the next governor of Georgia.

She has faced criticism for that, particularly after former President Trump’s continued false claims about the 2020 election, including in Georgia, where he actively sought to overturn President Biden’s victory.

Abrams could not replicate the movement she first sparked in the same profound ways this election cycle — while Kemp remained a popular incumbent.

In a victory speech, Kemp said Georgians want good schools, good-paying jobs and low taxes, expectations the governor said he also has and will deliver.

“They know which direction they want their state to go and it is forward,” Kemp said. “And that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”