Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to ‘make damn sure’ Republicans ‘straighten up our country’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she will hold her party accountable after she was projected to win reelection, expressing confidence Republicans will take the House majority, which was still up in the air early Wednesday morning.

“I ran for Congress not just to defeat Democrats, but to hold my party accountable to the American people,” Greene said in a statement early Wednesday.

“I know precisely how these voters felt when they cast their ballot, sick and tired of empty promises, watching the DC swamp sell our country’s future out year after year,” she continued. “These voters chose Republicans to straighten up our country, drain the swamp and fight for them. Together, we can hold our party accountable and make sure they don’t let America’s families down.”

Greene, a devoted supporter of former President Trump, was stripped of her committee assignments soon after being sworn into office as punishment for her posts about conspiracy theories and calls for violence against Democratic officials.

She has sometimes been a harsh critic of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who would be the front-runner for Speaker in a Republican majority.

But McCarthy has given Greene and the party’s confrontational right flank a seat at the table as he aims to shore up support.

Greene attended the House GOP’s midterm policy platform rollout in Pennsylvania last month, and McCarthy has pledged to restore Greene’s committee assignments.

“I will lead the fight to make damn sure my party does not fail,” she said. “We will make good on our promise to the American people. The future is at stake. Let’s get the job done.”

Control of both the House and Senate remained up for grabs as of early Wednesday morning, with dozens of races still to be called.

Greene on Tuesday cruised to reelection in her solidly red, rural district in northwestern Georgia.