Campaign

Georgia official says ‘safe to say’ there will be Senate runoff

by Julia Shapero - 11/09/22 7:26 AM ET
Warnock and Walker
AP
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaking in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo)

A Georgia election official said early Wednesday morning that it is “safe to say” there will be a Senate runoff election in the state.

“While county officials are still doing the detailed work on counting the votes, we feel it is safe to say there will be a runoff for the US Senate here in Georgia slated for December 6,” Gabriel Sterling, the Georgia Secretary of State’s chief operating officer, said on Twitter.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) held a slim lead over Republican challenger Herschel Walker with about 98 percent of the vote counted as of Wednesday morning. 

However, Warnock had not breached the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff in the Peach State, meaning the two will likely face off once again on Dec. 6. The AP has yet to officially call the race.

–Developing

