trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Republican Katie Britt first woman elected to Senate in Alabama

by Julia Shapero - 11/09/22 10:20 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 11/09/22 10:20 AM ET
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt arrives to talk with supporters during a watch party, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Montgomery, Ala. (Photo/Butch Dill)

Republican Katie Britt will be the first woman to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate, after defeating her Democratic opponent Will Boyd in Tuesday’s midterm election.

The AP called the race for Britt immediately after the state’s polls closed at 8 p.m. ET. Britt will replace outgoing Sen. Richard Shelby (R), for whom she previously served as chief of staff.

“You’re gonna see headlines about me being the first woman ever elected to the United States Senate from the state of Alabama,” Britt told a cheering crowd during her acceptance speech on Tuesday night.

“I don’t take any of these things for granted and the gravity of all of it is not lost on me,” she added. “I am humbled. I am honored and grateful. I want you to know I understand what a tremendous responsibility these milestones carry, and I do not take that lightly.”

Britt faced a tumultuous primary earlier this year, with former President Trump swapping his endorsement just months before the primary election.

Trump initially endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) but rescinded his endorsement when Brooks suggested that the GOP should move on from the 2020 presidential election.

Britt instead received Trump’s endorsement and won the Republican nomination in a runoff in June.

Tags 2022 midterm elections Alabama Alabama Senate race Donald Trump Katie Britt Katie Britt Mo Brooks Richard Shelby Richard Shelby Trump Trump endorsement

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five early takeaways from the midterms
  2. The midterms are over — what did we ...
  3. Ten candidates who made history ...
  4. Fox News commentator describes ...
  5. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  6. House Democrats’ campaign chief ...
  7. Resilient House Democrats avoid red ...
  8. Oz calls Fetterman to concede
  9. Trump criticizes Colorado, New ...
  10. Georgia official says ‘safe to ...
  11. Kari Lake tells reporters: ‘I’m ...
  12. Voters support abortion rights in all ...
  13. Chris Christie: Midterm results show ...
  14. The Hill’s Election Central: Live ...
  15. Live Coverage: Georgia official says ...
  16. Battle for power in Congress goes ...
  17. Hageman captures Cheney’s Wyoming ...
  18. Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari ...
Load more

Video

See all Video