Republican Katie Britt first woman elected to Senate in Alabama

Republican Katie Britt will be the first woman to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate, after defeating her Democratic opponent Will Boyd in Tuesday’s midterm election.

The AP called the race for Britt immediately after the state’s polls closed at 8 p.m. ET. Britt will replace outgoing Sen. Richard Shelby (R), for whom she previously served as chief of staff.

“You’re gonna see headlines about me being the first woman ever elected to the United States Senate from the state of Alabama,” Britt told a cheering crowd during her acceptance speech on Tuesday night.

“I don’t take any of these things for granted and the gravity of all of it is not lost on me,” she added. “I am humbled. I am honored and grateful. I want you to know I understand what a tremendous responsibility these milestones carry, and I do not take that lightly.”

Britt faced a tumultuous primary earlier this year, with former President Trump swapping his endorsement just months before the primary election.

Trump initially endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) but rescinded his endorsement when Brooks suggested that the GOP should move on from the 2020 presidential election.

Britt instead received Trump’s endorsement and won the Republican nomination in a runoff in June.