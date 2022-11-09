Oz calls Fetterman to concede

Republican Mehmet Oz has called Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) to concede the Senate race, according to Fetterman’s campaign.

Joe Calvello, Fetterman’s communications director, tweeted that Oz called Fetterman at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday after most major news outlets called the race for Fetterman early Wednesday morning.

Polls showed the race as one the closest Senate contests in the country, and Republicans had hoped that Oz’s victory could deny a Democratic pickup opportunity and help the GOP seal a majority in the body.

Oz closed in on Fetterman’s lead in the polls as Election Day approached, but Fetterman was able to hold on to win by likely a few percentage points.

Democrats’ victory in the seat that has been held by the retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R) is a key pickup in the party’s path to holding their slim majority in the Senate.