trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Oz calls Fetterman to concede

by Jared Gans - 11/09/22 9:56 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 11/09/22 9:56 AM ET

Republican Mehmet Oz has called Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) to concede the Senate race, according to Fetterman’s campaign. 

Joe Calvello, Fetterman’s communications director, tweeted that Oz called Fetterman at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday after most major news outlets called the race for Fetterman early Wednesday morning. 

Polls showed the race as one the closest Senate contests in the country, and Republicans had hoped that Oz’s victory could deny a Democratic pickup opportunity and help the GOP seal a majority in the body. 

Oz closed in on Fetterman’s lead in the polls as Election Day approached, but Fetterman was able to hold on to win by likely a few percentage points. 

Democrats’ victory in the seat that has been held by the retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R) is a key pickup in the party’s path to holding their slim majority in the Senate.

Tags 2022 midterm elections 2022 midterms 2022 midterms Senate concession John Fetterman John Fetterman Mehmet Oz Mehmet Oz Pat Toomey Pennsylvania Senate race

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five early takeaways from the midterms
  2. The midterms are over — what did we ...
  3. Ten candidates who made history ...
  4. Fox News commentator describes ...
  5. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  6. House Democrats’ campaign chief ...
  7. Resilient House Democrats avoid red ...
  8. Oz calls Fetterman to concede
  9. Trump criticizes Colorado, New ...
  10. Georgia official says ‘safe to ...
  11. Kari Lake tells reporters: ‘I’m ...
  12. Voters support abortion rights in all ...
  13. Chris Christie: Midterm results show ...
  14. The Hill’s Election Central: Live ...
  15. Live Coverage: Georgia official says ...
  16. Battle for power in Congress goes ...
  17. Hageman captures Cheney’s Wyoming ...
  18. Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari ...
Load more

Video

See all Video