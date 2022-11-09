trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Michigan secretary of state defeats election denial candidate to win second term

by Julia Shapero - 11/09/22 11:14 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 11/09/22 11:14 AM ET
Associated Press/Carlos Osorio
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, attends an Election Night party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is projected to win reelection, defeating Republican candidate Kristina Karamo.

Benson defeated Karamo with 55.4 percent of the vote compared to her challenger’s 42.3 percent, with just over 87 percent of precincts reporting, according to a tabulation from The Associated Press.

Karamo, who was endorsed by former President Trump, has frequently cast doubt on the results of Michigan’s 2020 presidential election, a state that President Biden carried two years ago. 

Karamo was one of several secretary of state candidates across the country who ran on a platform of election denial, leading to concerns about the potential impact on the 2024 presidential election. Secretaries of state are often responsible for overseeing the state’s elections.

Karamo attempted to change the counting of absentee voting practices in the city of Detroit, filing a last-minute lawsuit that was rejected by a Michigan judge on Monday. 

The Republican candidate filed the lawsuit just 13 days before the 2022 midterm election, seeking to require Detroit voters to cast their ballots in-person or pick up absentee ballots in-person. She alleged violations in the counting of absentee ballots.

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny rejected Karamo’s arguments in a scathing ruling that accused the candidate of raising a “false flag.” 

Tags 2022 midterm elections Donald Trump election denial Jocelyn Benson Kristina Karamo Michigan Michigan secretary of state

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five early takeaways from the midterms
  2. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  3. Ten candidates who made history ...
  4. Fox News commentator describes ...
  5. Kari Lake tells reporters: ‘I’m ...
  6. House Democrats’ campaign chief ...
  7. Oz calls Fetterman to concede
  8. Georgia official says ‘safe to ...
  9. Trump criticizes Colorado, New ...
  10. Resilient House Democrats avoid red ...
  11. Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari ...
  12. Chris Christie: Midterm results show ...
  13. Live Coverage: Georgia official says ...
  14. The Hill’s Election Central: Live ...
  15. Voters support abortion rights in all ...
  16. Battle for power in Congress goes ...
  17. Judge dismisses Vindman witness ...
  18. Putin may take ‘catastrophic ...
Load more

Video

See all Video