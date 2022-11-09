Here are the states where Democrats won full government control on Election Night

The rumored red wave failed to form on Tuesday night, and it was Democrats that saw sweeping successes in some states.

In at least four states, Democrats scored blue “trifecta,” projected to win control of both legislative chambers and the governor’s office.

While the battle for U.S. Congress remains too close to call, here are the states where Democrats are already celebrating.

Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) defeated Trump-backed Republican Tudor Dixon to win her reelection race. (Associated Press)

Michigan Senate Democrats announced early Wednesday morning that they had won enough seats to take the state’s upper chamber majority for the first time in four decades, and Democrats were projected to win a slim majority in the Michigan House.

“Democrats have FLIPPED the Michigan House & Senate, giving the party complete control of the state legislature for the first time since 1982!” the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee said in an update Wednesday.

Rounding out the trifecta, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) was projected to win reelection on Tuesday, defeating Trump-backed Republican nominee Tudor Dixon.

Minnesota

Minnesota’s Democrat Gov. Tim Walz was projected to win a second term Tuesday evening. (Getty)

The Minnesota House of Representatives announced Wednesday that the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party had flipped the Senate, winning a blue legislative trifecta for the first time since 2013, when the Democrats clinched the same win.

“In a year the so-called ‘experts’ and pundits predicted Republicans would fare well, the Capitol Complex was swarmed by a blue wave,” according to an article published by the state House, currently controlled by Democrats.

Democrats defended their slim state House majority, and incumbent Democratic Gov. Tim Walz was projected to win his second term in the governor’s mansion.

Maryland

Wes More, who won his gubernatorial race in Maryland Tuesday, is the state’s first Black governor and only the third Black governor in U.S. history. (Greg Nash)

Democrats flipped the governor’s mansion in Maryland, with Democrat Wes Moore projected to beat Trump-backed Republican Dan Cox and replace term-limited GOP Gov. Larry Hogan.

Moore is set to make history in becoming Maryland’s first Black governor and the third Black governor elected nationwide.

The party held on to power in the state’s legislative chambers.

Massachusetts

Maura Healey defeated Trump-backed Rep. Geoff Diehl (R) to become Massachusetts’ first female and first openly lesbian governor. (Associated Press)

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey (D) was projected to defeat Trump-backed former Massachusetts state Rep. Geoff Diehl (R) in the race to replace Gov. Charlie Baker (R).

Healey also becomes one of the two first openly lesbian governors in U.S. history, should Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek (D) also win her state.

As in Maryland, turning the governor’s mansion blue gives Democrats a trifecta of power in state government.