Top Fetterman aide rips Democrats who turned on him in the press after debate

John Fetterman’s campaign manager on Wednesday slammed Democrats who turned on the Pennsylvania senator-elect in the press after his rocky performance in his only debate against Republican Mehmet Oz.

“Good morning! If you were an ‘unnamed Democrat’ who wet the bed to the press after the debate, I hope you stub your toe on the corner of your bed frame this morning, spill coffee on your shirt and then lock your keys in your car,” Fetterman campaign manager Brendan McPhillips said on Twitter. “But mostly, I hope you know you’re a f—— loser.”

The sharp rebuke from the top Fetterman campaign aide comes after The Associated Press called the Pennsylvania race early Wednesday morning.

The closely watched race narrowed in the weeks leading up to Election Day even though Fetterman appeared to have a sizable lead early on in the campaign season. The race was viewed as a key pickup opportunity for Democrats that could help determine party control of the Senate.

Fetterman had a less-than-optimal performance in his late October debate against Oz amid the Democratic candidate’s ongoing recovery from a recent stroke. Some Democrats voiced concerns after the debate, particularly about the decision to put Fetterman on the debate stage at all.

While control of the Senate remained up in the air on Wednesday, Fetterman’s win has left Democrats slightly more hopeful of their chances of maintaining the upper chamber.