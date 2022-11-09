Texas GOP chairman: DeSantis offers ‘winning brand’ for party

The head of the Texas Republican Party suggested on Wednesday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) may present a “winning brand” for the GOP, following what he characterized as a “wave election” for Republicans in the Sunshine State.

“Ron DeSantis and his optimistic brand of bold and unapologetic conservatism is a winning brand and the GOP should take note,” Texas GOP Chairman Matt Rinaldi said on Twitter.

Though Republicans appear likely to take control of the House, Tuesday’s midterm elections were disappointing for the GOP, for which a “red wave” largely failed to materialize. However, DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) easily sailed to victory in Florida.

“Ron DeSantis created a FL wave because his optimistic, bold & unapologetic conservatism won hearts & minds,” Rinaldi added. “He led, rather than followed polls. He stood for something. He took risks. He rejected moderation. He inspired people. This is the path forward for the GOP.”

Rinaldi’s comments are a notable show of support for the Florida governor, who is widely considered a potential presidential contender for 2024.

DeSantis is seen as former President Trump’s biggest competition for the Republican nomination in the upcoming presidential election should they both decide to enter the race. Trump has gone on the offensive against DeSantis in recent weeks, taking jabs at the governor and even explicitly telling him not to run.

The former president on Monday night warned DeSantis to stay out of the 2024 presidential race, saying he doesn’t think “it would be good for the party.” Trump also complained on Tuesday that DeSantis was not gracious enough for the former president’s support in his 2018 run for governor.