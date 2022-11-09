Vulnerable House Democrats in New Hampshire beat back GOP challenges

New Hampshire’s two House members, both Democrats who appeared vulnerable to Republican challengers heading into Election Day, fended off their GOP rivals, adding to a surprising list of victories for Democrats on Tuesday.

Reps. Chris Pappas and Ann McLane Kuster had been thought to be among the most vulnerable Democrats in the country, but they overcame their challengers not long after polls closed.

Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., waves to supporters at an election night gathering, Nov. 8, 2022, in Manchester, N.H. Pappas faced Republican Karoline Leavitt in his re-election race.

The Associated Press called the race for Pappas in the state’s 1st Congressional District and Kuster in the 2nd soon after midnight.

Pappas was challenged by Republican Karoline Leavitt, who served as a White House assistant in former President Trump’s press office.

Pappas tweeted that New Hampshire voters had “sent a clear and powerful message” on Tuesday.

“Granite Staters want leaders in Congress who work together to find common purpose and use common sense,” he wrote. “I’m honored to have earned your trust for another two years.”

Rep. Ann McLane Kuster, D-N.H., a member of the House Subcommittee on Health, is questioned by reporters after a Democratic Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 10, 2020.

Kuster, who has held her seat since 2013, defeated Republican challenger Robert Burns, a pro-Trump candidate who previously ran for the district in 2018 but did not survive the GOP primary that year.

In a statement to local news outlet WMUR 9 after the race was called, Kuster said she was “truly humbled by the outpouring of support” from New Hampshire voters.

“It is the honor of my life to bring the voices of Granite State families, seniors, veterans, small businesses, and communities to Washington and to deliver real change for our state,” she told the outlet.

The House victories add to a critical win in New Hampshire from Sen. Maggie Hassan (D), who had also faced a tough Trump-backed challenger in Republican nominee Don Bolduc.

Republicans’ hope for a red wave on Election Day did not come to fruition as several Trump-endorsed candidates fell to Democratic nominees who campaigned on abortion rights and preserving democracy.

Control of the House and Senate majorities remain to be determined.