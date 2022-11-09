Nevada’s Clark County says ballot counting will stretch into next week

Election officials in the largest county in Nevada said Wednesday that ballot counting will continue through next week, though the majority of 2022 ballots could be counted by Friday, as the nation anxiously awaits election results for the state’s Senate seat.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said in a news conference that Tuesday, Nov. 15, is the deadline to verify mail-in ballots and Thursday, Nov. 17, is the latest date for releasing the final, unofficial election results.

Gloria said the county has more than 14,700 ballots they did not count but will go into the system by Wednesday night, and they received another batch totaling more than 12,000 ballots.

Besides provisional ballots, every vote cast on Election Day has been counted, he added.

“More than likely on Friday is when we’ll have the majority of the ballots counted,” Gloria said, referring to Nov. 11.

Republican nominee Adam Laxalt is slightly ahead of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) in a race that will help to determine party control of the Senate.

Also too close to call is the race for the governor’s mansion between Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) and Republican challenger Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

More than 595,000 ballots have been counted in Clark County, which includes the city of Las Vegas and is the most populous county in Nevada by far.

Gloria said mail-in ballots can flow in until Saturday while voters who have mismatched or made errors on a ballot have until Monday to correct them.

He said there will be a press conference every day to give updates on the ballot counting process, while the county’s election website will update results as they come in.