Michael Moore: Blue wall stopped ‘ugly red wave’

Documentary filmmaker and activist Michael Moore thanked voters for creating a “Blue Wall” to stop Republicans from gaining control of the House and Senate during Tuesday’s midterm election.

“We were lied to for months by the pundits and pollsters and the media. Voters had not ‘moved on’ from the Supreme Court’s decision to debase and humiliate women by taking federal control over their reproductive organs. Crime was not at the forefront of the voters ‘simple’ minds. Neither was the price of milk,” Moore wrote in his Substack “Mike’s Midterm Tsunami of Truth.”

“It was their Democracy that they came to fight for yesterday. And because of that drive, we live to fight, and hope, for another day…” he continued. “Once again, massive thanks to all of you for helping all of us build a Blue Wall that stopped an ugly red wave.”

While votes are still being counted, Tuesday proved to be a better night than expected for Democrats as the “red wave” many polls and pundits predicted would engulf the nation failed to do so.

Republicans started the night off strong when projections from Florida showed Sen. Marco Rubio (R) and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) winning their races.

But Democrats defied the odds by holding their own throughout the night and secured victories in key races, including the Pennsylvania Senate race, in which Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Mehmet Oz.

Earlier this year, Moore predicted that voters emboldened by the overturning of Roe v. Wade would ensure Democrats kept control of Congress in a blue “tsunami” during the midterm elections.

“On November 8th, 2022, an unprecedented tsunami of voters will descend upon the polls en masse — and nonviolently, legally, and without mercy remove every last stinking traitor to our Democracy,” Moore wrote on his Substack in October.

Previously Moore accurately predicted that former President Trump would win the 2016 presidential election when many polls wrongly suggested Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton would become the nation’s first woman president.