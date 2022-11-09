Progressive group launches ‘Don’t Run Joe’ campaign in New Hampshire

A progressive grassroots organization linked to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) officially launched its “Don’t Run Joe” campaign in New Hampshire on Wednesday in a bid to dampen a 2024 White House run from President Biden.

As promised back in July, RootsAction launched the campaign just one day after the midterm elections, hoping to discourage Biden from seeking a second term.

“It’s clear that Joe Biden should not be the party’s presidential nominee in 2024,” the campaign said in a press release on Wednesday.

The digital ads began running in New Hampshire because the state has long hosted a first-in-the-nation presidential primary, but the “Don’t Run Joe” campaign will roll out over time across the nation.

“We cannot risk losing in 2024. We shouldn’t gamble on Joe Biden’s low approval rating,” one advertisement reads.

RootsAction is sponsoring the campaign but said it expects other organizations to sign on to it eventually.

Biden’s job approval rating with Americans remains low, slipping back down to 39 percent in the latest Reuters-Ipsos poll.

The president would likely face a tough hurdle against the 2024 Republican nominee, widely said to be either Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or former President Trump.

And while Biden can court independents and moderate Democrats, he has not proved to be as popular with the more progressive wing of the party.

Norman Solomon, a co-founder of RootsAction, told The Hill.TV in July that voters want Biden to “get out of the way.”

“That opens up the possibility of a progressive nominee,” Solomon said. “That’s where our future is, to get a logjam named President Biden out of the way for 2024.”

While the White House has said Biden intends to run, he has fallen short of making an official declaration.

On Wednesday, after the positive news of 2022 midterm victories circulated, Biden said he will likely make an announcement in early 2023.

Increasingly, most Democrats are siding against the president’s reelection bid. A September poll found that just 35 percent of Democrats want him to run in 2024.

Still, the president led his party through a tough midterm election cycle and — although key races have yet to be decided — Democrats outperformed expectations, especially for a party in power.

And after struggling with crisis after crisis in the beginning of his presidency, from supply chain snarls to baby formula shortages, Biden scored a series of victories in the fall.

He mustered through the historic Inflation Reduction Act, which includes huge investments in climate change, pardoned all those convicted of simple federal marijuana possession and announced at least $10,000 in student loan debt relief for many borrowers.

When it announced the effort in July, the “Don’t Run Joe” campaign said Biden has been “neither bold nor inspiring” and can’t tackle the challenges it wants Democrats to face.

New Hampshire state Rep. Sherry Frost (D) said in a statement carried by the campaign that she is “not confident that Joe Biden is the leader we need to take us into the next term.”

“I am eager to support a candidate who understands the fatal dysfunction in our economy and is willing to hold the ultra-wealthy individuals and corporations to their obligations,” Frost said.

“I am not confident that Biden is that candidate, and while I appreciate his rescuing us from another Trump term, I believe we need someone else to champion the big and systemic changes we need to continue to strive toward our more perfect union,” the state senator added.