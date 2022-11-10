Boebert takes lead in Colorado House race

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has taken the lead in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, edging ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by less than 400 ballots with 98 percent of the vote in.

Boebert, a freshman lawmaker vying for her second term representing part of the Centennial State, is leading Frisch, a local businessman who served on the Aspen City Council, by 386 votes, with two percent of ballots still outstanding.

On Thursday morning, Frisch had a 64 vote edge over Boebert.

A recount is triggered in Colorado if the final margin in the race is less than or equal to half a percentage point.

Developing