Trump says he’s ‘not at all angry’ about midterm results

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/10/22 1:29 PM ET
Former President Trump talks with people on election night
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Former President Trump talks with people on election night at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

Former President Trump on Thursday pushed back on reports that he is angry and spreading blame for Democrats’ better-than-expected midterm results.

“For those many people that are being fed the fake narrative from the corrupt media that I am Angry about the Midterms, don’t believe it,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I am not at all angry, did a great job (I wasn’t the one running!), and am very busy looking into the future. Remember, I am a ‘Stable Genius.’”

The former president’s comments came after The New York Times reported that Trump is privately spreading blame for the loss of Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz, whom Trump endorsed in the primary.

The Times reported that Trump blamed Fox News host Sean Hannity and Republican mega-donor and casino mogul Steve Wynn for Oz’s loss, also complaining that his wife, Melania Trump, offered poor advice.

The former president denied that report specifically in a subsequent Truth Social post.

Another Trump-endorsed candidate, Don Bolduc, lost a high-profile Senate race in New Hampshire. Trump-backed Senate nominees in Arizona and Nevada are in tight races with ballots still being counted.

Trump saw success in other races, including in Ohio, where Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance defeated Rep. Tim Ryan (D).

In Georgia, Trump-backed Herschel Walker (R) is headed to a Dec. 6 runoff against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) after both came up just short of reaching a majority of votes.

Republicans still appear favored to ultimately win a House majority, although the size of that potential majority would be well under what many pundits had expected leading up to Tuesday’s elections. 

Senate control also remains up for grabs, with the majority set to be decided by Georgia’s runoff — assuming Democrats and Republicans split Arizona and Nevada. Either party could also garner a majority by winning both of those states.

Finger pointing has already started within the GOP, with aides and strategists largely blaming Trump for the party’s failures.

