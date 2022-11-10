trending:

Campaign

Walker raises $3.3M on first day of runoff campaign

by Julia Shapero - 11/10/22 4:26 PM ET
Associated Press/Ben Gray

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker raised $3.3 million on Wednesday, the first day of his runoff campaign against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), according to Fox News.

The former NFL star brought in another $1 million before noon on Thursday, Fox reported. 

Walker trailed Warnock by just under 1 percentage point, about 35,000 votes, in Tuesday’s general election. However, since neither candidate breached the required 50 percent mark, they will face off once again in a Dec. 6 runoff election.

The tight Senate race, which could be key in determining control of the upper chamber of Congress, has seen an influx of money on both sides of the aisle since The Associated Press called the race Wednesday afternoon.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee announced on Thursday that it will be investing $7 million into field organizing efforts in the Georgia runoff for Warnock. 

Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.), the head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), joined Walker in sending a memo to supporters on Wednesday urging them to contribute and help them “stay on television.” The NRSC released its first ad of the runoff race on Thursday.

