Pompeo blasts conservatives who ‘just rail on social media’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blasted conservatives who “just rail on social media” instead of fighting for their causes following disappointing election results for the GOP.

“Conservatives are elected when we deliver. Not when we just rail on social media,” wrote Pompeo, who served as secretary of state and as director of the Central Intelligence Agency under former President Trump.

Pompeo’s remarks follow an Election Day that saw Republicans underperform expectations, including in a number of key races, following some predictions of a “red wave.”

“We fight for families and a strong America,” wrote the politician, saying “that’s how we can win.”

Pompeo did not name any specific people in his post.

However, shortly before the former secretary of state tweeted, Trump sent out a statement disparaging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as an “average” Republican who is “playing games.” DeSantis, seen as Trump’s leading challenger for the 2024 presidential nomination if both decide to run, has garnered praise among Republicans for securing a landslide victory on Tuesday, while Trump has been blamed by some for the party’s losses.

“Ron DeSanctimonious is playing games,” wrote the ex-president, criticizing the politician for choosing not to announce any intentions of a presidential run before Tuesday’s gubernatorial election.

Pompeo previously defended DeSantis, voicing his support for the governor’s reelection.

“Not tired of winning. @GovRonDeSantis you’ve proven conservative policies work. Florida is better for it. Vote for @GovRonDeSantis,” wrote Pompeo on Monday.

That tweet was sent shortly after Trump first derided the governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious,” although Pompeo did not specifically reference the former president.