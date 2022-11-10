trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Cheney: Midterms ‘a clear victory for team normal’

by Chloe Folmar - 11/10/22 10:17 PM ET
by Chloe Folmar - 11/10/22 10:17 PM ET
FILE – Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 13, 2022. Cheney is crossing the aisle again with an endorsement of Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic incumbent in one of Virginia’s tightest U.S. House races. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney (R) said at an Anti-Defamation League event on Thursday that the 2022 midterm elections were “a clear victory for team normal.”

“Well, I think that it was a clear victory for team normal,” Cheney said. “People coming together to say, ‘We believe in democracy, we believe in standing up for the Constitution and for the Republic,’ and a real rejection of the toxicity and the hate and the vitriol and of Donald Trump.”

Cheney was one of two House Republicans serving on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney claimed that the “really important” tight races around the country repudiated antidemocratic sentiments through their election results.

The lawmaker, who was defeated in her Republican primary earlier this year, also addressed bipartisanship and shared principles between the two parties.

Asked about her campaigns for three Democrats, Cheney said that her choice to advocate for colleagues on the other side of the aisle “reflects the challenges and the threats that we’re facing as a nation.”

“There’s just been a real recognition of — we don’t minimize our policy disagreements, we absolutely have policy disagreements — but we recognize that there is something much bigger and more at stake and that we have to come together and stand for fundamental democratic principles, stand for the rule of law,” she said.

Cheney endorsed Democrats Abigail Spanberger (Va.), Tim Ryan (Ohio) and Elissa Slotkin (Mich.) in their respective races. Spanberger and Slotkin both won, while Ryan lost.

Tags 2022 midterm elections Abigail Spanberger Anti-Defamation League Elissa Slotkin House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack Liz Cheney Tim Ryan Wyoming

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump attacks DeSantis amid positive ...
  2. Trump apologizes to Melania, Hannity ...
  3. Nevada Senate race on knife’s edge ...
  4. Federal judge strikes down Biden ...
  5. Here are the Nevada counties to watch ...
  6. Putin’s darkening shadows
  7. What will Pelosi do now? ‘The ...
  8. Nevada’s Clark County responds to ...
  9. Boebert takes lead in Colorado House ...
  10. Here are the counties to watch as ...
  11. Boebert trails by 64 votes in ...
  12. How Fetterman toppled Oz
  13. Arizona election officials to count ...
  14. Virginia’s GOP lt. governor won’t ...
  15. Winners and losers of the 2022 ...
  16. Democrat fends off GOP challenge in ...
  17. Toomey blames Trump for GOP midterm ...
  18. Pompeo blasts conservatives who ...
Load more

Video

See all Video