Cheney: Midterms ‘a clear victory for team normal’

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney (R) said at an Anti-Defamation League event on Thursday that the 2022 midterm elections were “a clear victory for team normal.”

“Well, I think that it was a clear victory for team normal,” Cheney said. “People coming together to say, ‘We believe in democracy, we believe in standing up for the Constitution and for the Republic,’ and a real rejection of the toxicity and the hate and the vitriol and of Donald Trump.”

Cheney was one of two House Republicans serving on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney claimed that the “really important” tight races around the country repudiated antidemocratic sentiments through their election results.

The lawmaker, who was defeated in her Republican primary earlier this year, also addressed bipartisanship and shared principles between the two parties.

Asked about her campaigns for three Democrats, Cheney said that her choice to advocate for colleagues on the other side of the aisle “reflects the challenges and the threats that we’re facing as a nation.”

“There’s just been a real recognition of — we don’t minimize our policy disagreements, we absolutely have policy disagreements — but we recognize that there is something much bigger and more at stake and that we have to come together and stand for fundamental democratic principles, stand for the rule of law,” she said.

Cheney endorsed Democrats Abigail Spanberger (Va.), Tim Ryan (Ohio) and Elissa Slotkin (Mich.) in their respective races. Spanberger and Slotkin both won, while Ryan lost.