Campaign

Ousted Dem campaign chair blasts Ocasio-Cortez: ‘She had almost nothing to do’ with our wins

by Julia Shapero - 11/10/22 11:06 PM ET
AP Photo J. Scott Applewhite/Mary Altaffer

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) — the House Democratic campaign chairman — slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Thursday for blaming the party’s losses in New York on state Democratic leadership.

“Let’s be clear, she had almost nothing to do with what turned out to be an historic defense of our majority,” Maloney told The New York Times. “Didn’t pay a dollar of dues. Didn’t do anything for our frontline candidates except give them money when they didn’t want it from her.”

Ocasio-Cortez criticized New York Democratic Party leadership on Wednesday, after Tuesday’s midterm elections showed the state moving to the right. Republicans managed to flip four Democratic House seats in the Empire State, including Maloney’s seat.

Ocasio-Cortez specifically called for the resignation of Jay Jacobs, the chair of the New York State Democratic Committee.

However, Maloney hit back at the New York congresswoman, questioning her level of support in the midterms.

“I didn’t see her one minute of these midterms helping our House majority,” he said. “So, I’m not sure what kind of advice she has, but I’m sure she’ll be generous with it.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded on Thursday night, claiming that Maloney was ignoring her election efforts.

“[Maloney] courted me for donations to swing races & it was the 1st thing I did this term,” she said on Twitter. “Over a quarter million for Dems this cycle, DCCC facilitated some & now he denies it. If he isn’t aware of my visit to CA & efforts we put in, that’s on him.”

House Democrats appear to have beaten back a GOP “red wave” in the midterms, defying predictions that they would see massive losses. However, Republicans still appear likely to take control of the House.

