Campaign

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez scores upset victory in Washington House race

by Emily Brooks - 11/12/22 7:47 PM ET
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. Photo courtesy BOLD PAC

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto repair shop owner, was elected to Washington’s 3rd Congressional district with roughly 51 percent of the vote Saturday night. 

She defeated Republican nominee Joe Kent, a retired Green Beret and a CIA paramilitary officer who won an endorsement from former President Trump in the primary against Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) – one of the 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment.

Though the district is Republican-leaning, Kent’s brushes with extremist far-right figures and claims that the 2020 election was rigged made the race more competitive.

