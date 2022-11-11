Democrat David Trone wins Maryland’s most competitive House race

Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) held on to his House seat in Maryland’s most competitive district on Friday, winning reelection over Republican challenger Neil Parrott.

The Associated Press called the race for Trone on Friday afternoon, with the incumbent congressman leading by less than 1 percentage point.

When the two candidates faced off in 2020, Trone easily defeated Parrott by nearly 20 points. However, redistricting made the western Maryland seat much more competitive in this year’s midterm elections.

House Democrats have largely defied predictions of heavy losses in the midterms thus far.

However, they still appear unlikely to maintain control of the lower chamber of Congress, as Republicans inch closer to the 218 seats required to retake the House.