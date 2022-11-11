trending:

Campaign

Election denier Finchem defeated in Arizona secretary of state race

by Julia Shapero - 11/11/22 11:20 PM ET
This combination of photos shows Arizona Republican Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem on Sept. 22, 2022, in Phoenix, left, and Adrian Fontes, Democratic Secretary of State candidate on July 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo)

Democrat Adrian Fontes is projected to defeat staunch election denier Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race.

The Associated Press called the race on Friday night, soon after projecting a win for incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D) in the Grand Canyon State.

Finchem frequently echoed former President Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud, making it a central focus of his campaign to be Arizona’s top elections official. The Republican candidate, who was endorsed by Trump, was also seen outside the Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in footage uncovered in June of that year.

Finchem was one of several election deniers vying for secretary of state roles across the country, leading to concerns about potential impacts on the 2024 election. Another election denier, Kristina Karamo, also lost in her bid to be Michigan secretary of state.

