GOP, GOP-leaning independents prefer DeSantis over Trump in 2024: poll

Republicans and Republican-leaning independents prefer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over former President Trump to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, according to a new poll released Friday.

The survey, conducted by YouGov, found that 42 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said that they would prefer DeSantis over Trump to run in 2024. Just 35 percent said they would prefer Trump over DeSantis.

Respondents who considered themselves “strong Republicans” were more likely to support a third presidential run for Trump (45 percent) over the Florida governor, who won his reelection campaign on Tuesday handily. Forty-five percent of “strong Republicans” said that they would prefer DeSantis.

However, DeSantis faired better among Republican “leaners.” Forty-five percent of the group preferred a DeSantis run compared to 21 percent who said the same of Trump.

Meanwhile, 38 percent of respondents who described themselves as “not very strong Republicans” said they would rather see DeSantis, compared to those who said the same of Trump (31 percent).

The poll results follow a week of tension between Trump and DeSantis following the governor’s resounding victory. DeSantis is viewed as a top potential candidate next to Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.

The former president derided Florida’s governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious” last week before releasing a statement taking credit for DeSantis’s rise to prominence.

On Tuesday, Trump threatened to share private information about his potential primary challenger “that won’t be very flattering” if he chooses to run against him.

“I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly,” said Trump, adding: “I know more about him than anybody — other than, perhaps, his wife.”