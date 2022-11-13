Whitmer says midterms ‘perhaps’ showed rejection of political violence

Newly reelected Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Sunday said Tuesday’s midterm elections “perhaps” indicated a rejection of political violence.

“Do you think this election was in any way a repudiation of political violence?” CNN’s “State of the Union” co-anchor Dana Bash asked Whitmer.

“You know, I would like to think so,” Whitmer responded.

“I’ll be honest with you, my opponent was a conspiracy theorist, and she would regularly stoke politically violent rhetoric, undermine institutions,” Whitmer added.

Whitmer herself has been at the center of such violence. Three men were convicted in a kidnapping plot involving the Michigan governor in 2020 as threats against lawmakers continue to heighten across the country.

Whitmer on Sunday went on to reference two Michigan Republican lawmakers, Reps. Fred Upton and Peter Meijer, who both reported receiving threats after high-profile votes.

Meijer reported receiving threats after he voted to impeach former President Trump last year, while Upton last November released a threatening voicemail he received after voting for the bipartisan infrastructure law.

“Whether it is aimed at me or it is aimed at a Republican congressman like Fred Upton or Peter Meijer, here in Michigan, it’s unacceptable,” Whitmer said on CNN.

Meijer’s vote to impeach the former president ultimately led him to lose this year’s primary to a Trump-backed candidate, but Democrats went on to flip the seat in Tuesday’s general election. Upton also voted to impeach Trump but is retiring.

Political violence again entered the limelight just before the midterms when Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was attacked in their San Francisco home with a hammer, leaving him with a skull fracture.

“My heart goes out to the Pelosi family,” Whitmer told Bash. “I think that this is a moment where good people need to call this out and say we will not tolerate this in this country. And perhaps part of that message was sent this election.”