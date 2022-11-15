trending:

Campaign

Romney compares Trump to past-his-prime pitching ace

by Brad Dress - 11/15/22 8:55 AM ET
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) speaks to a reporter as he arrives to the Senate Chamber for a series of procedural votes regarding nominations on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) compared former President Trump to a failing pitcher on a baseball team who remains on the mound despite a series of losses, noting Trump has been the party leader as the GOP has had disappointing election outcomes in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

Romney, a vocal critic of Trump in the Republican party, told the Associated Press that Trump has “been on the mound and lost three straight games.”

“If we want to start winning, we need someone else on the mound. And we’ve got a very strong bench that can come out,” Romney said. “I know, there’s some fans that love him. Just like, you know, an aging pitcher, there are always fans that want to keep them there forever. But if you keep losing games, try to put some new players on the field.”

The GOP underperformed in the midterm elections, losing the Senate to Democrats and many gubernatorial races across the country.

Republicans are expected to take the House, but their majority is likely to be much narrower than expected.

In 2018, the GOP lost the House majority while retaining the Senate majority during Trump’s presidency. Two years later, they lost the White House as Trump fell to Joe Biden, as well as the Senate majority after two runoff elections in January, 2021 in Georgia.

In this year’s midterm elections, some Republicans have criticized Trump for backing flawed candidates in primary races and for focusing too much on past issues, such as the 2020 election, on the campaign trail.

Trump is expected on Tuesday to announce a 2024 White House run, despite some allies warning the former president should hold off until next month’s runoff election for a Georgia Senate seat.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) told the AP that there is a new face in the Republican party: Ron DeSantis, Florida’s governor who easily won reelection and has flirted with a 2024 presidential run.

“I think the question is, who is the current leader of the Republican Party?” Lummis said.

