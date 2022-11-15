65 percent in new poll say Trump should not run again

A majority of voters say former President Trump should definitely not run for president again, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

A Politico-Morning Consult poll showed that 53 percent of registered voters believe he definitely should not run, while 12 percent said he probably shouldn’t. Less than 20 percent of respondents said he should definitely run, while only 12 percent said he probably should.

The results come the same day that Trump is likely to announce his third bid for president at his Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Fla.

The former president has received criticism from members of his own party for the GOP’s performance in some of the most high profile midterm races.

Republicans hoped to make major gains in both houses of Congress, but the party failed to win control of the Senate and is likely to win only a narrow majority in the House.

Trump has received blame for backing candidates who were more loyal to him but seen as weaker competitors in a general election than some of their primary opponents.

Republicans have also called on Trump to delay his 2024 announcement until after the runoff election between Republican Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) next month, worrying that the announcement could motivate Democratic turnout and give Democrats a wider majority in the upper chamber.

A majority of Republican respondents in the Politico-Morning Consult poll said they wanted Trump to run, with 61 percent saying he definitely or probably should. But 35 percent said he should not run.

The poll also showed that 58 percent of registered voters view Trump unfavorably, while only 40 percent view him favorably.

The poll was conducted from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14 among 1,983 registered voters. The margin of error was 2 percentage points.