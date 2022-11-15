DeSantis gains ground on Trump in hypothetical matchup: poll

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has gained ground in a hypothetical matchup against former President Trump, advancing seven points in a new Politico/Morning Consult poll released Tuesday.

About 33 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents would back DeSantis if the 2024 party primary race was held today and 47 percent would support Trump.

While Trump enjoys a comfortable lead over DeSantis, in a previous Politico/Morning Consult poll this month, the former president was backed by 48 percent of Republicans, showing he has slipped one percentage point while DeSantis has climbed up from 26 percent.

In a similar August poll, Trump had the support of 57 percent of Republicans, while DeSantis had the backing of 18 percent.

The news comes as Trump is expected to possibly announce a 2024 presidential run on Tuesday, although allies in the Republican party have cautioned him to hold off until the results of a runoff Senate race in Georgia is decided.

Support for Trump also appears to be waning after the GOP underperformed in the midterm elections.

DeSantis, a rising star in the Republican Party who has flirted with a White House bid in 2024, cruised to reelection on Election Day, beating his opponent by a roughly 20-point margin.

Trump has begun attacking his likely primary opponent, calling him an “average” governor.

DeSantis continues to gain ground in hypothetical polling and in one ABC News/Ipsos October poll, more Republicans trusted the Florida governor over Trump to chart the new path of the GOP.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll was conducted Nov. 10 to Nov. 14 among 1,983 registered voters. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.