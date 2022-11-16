Former Trump press aide: Trump speech was ‘low-energy, uninspiring’

An ex-press aide to former President Trump on Tuesday criticized Trump’s announcement that he was running for the White House in 2024, calling the speech “low-energy” and “uninspiring.”

“This is one of the most low-energy, uninspiring speeches I’ve ever heard from Trump. Even the crowd seems bored,” Sarah Matthews, a former White House deputy press secretary, said in a tweet. “Not exactly what you want when announcing a presidential run.”

Trump launched his third bid for the presidency at a rally in Mar-a-Lago after months of hinting that he planned to run again. He took a much calmer tone than is standard at most of his rallies and received some criticism for the more subdued demeanor from other political leaders and public figures.

Biden White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said on Twitter that people were bored by the speech and directed followers to Biden’s accomplishments.

“Bored? A lot of people are. Read about @POTUS’s high energy record!” he said.

Jeb Bush Jr., the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) and grandson of the late President George H.W. Bush, tabbed Trump’s speech as “low energy,” a term that Trump used to target the elder Jeb Bush during the 2016 Republican presidential primary.

Jeb Bush Jr. included the hashtags #WEAK and #SleepyDonnie in his tweet.

Trump’s speech was also praised by some members of his own party for striking a calmer tone.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who has been a strong supporter of the former president, tweeted that Trump would be hard to beat if he continues his tone and delivers his message consistently.

“His speech tonight, contrasting his policies and results against the Biden Administration, charts a winning path for him in the primaries and general election,” Graham said.