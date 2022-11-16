trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Pompeo dings Trump: GOP needs leader who doesn’t claim ‘victimhood’

by Julia Mueller - 11/16/22 12:31 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/16/22 12:31 PM ET
Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the GOP needs a leader who doesn’t claim “victimhood” in an apparent jab at former President Trump, who repeatedly referred to himself as a “victim” during his Tuesday night speech announcing his run for president in 2024.

“We need more seriousness, less noise, and leaders who are looking forward, not staring in the rearview mirror claiming victimhood,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

Though Pompeo didn’t mention the former president by name, but his comments come hours after Trump’s speech.

“I’m a victim, I will tell you. I’m a victim,” Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. 

Trump made the much-anticipated announcement that he would make a third run for the White House just a week after the Republican party’s disappointing midterm results. 

The GOP’s hoped-for “red wave” failed to materialize, and Democrats were able to hold onto control of the U.S. Senate.

Republicans are on track to win a slim majority in the House, but the underwhelming results have set off a blame game within the party, with many pointing to Trump-backed candidates and their perceived threat to democracy as a key factor.

Polling also suggests Trump is losing his hold on the party’s voters, with an NBC News poll released last week finding a record number of Republicans support their party over the former president. 

Pompeo is among a growing chorus of prominent GOP figures — some who, like Pompeo, are rumored to have their own 2024 ambitions — calling for a different nominee in the next presidential election.

Tags Donald Trump Mike Pompeo

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP acrimony spills over at heated ...
  2. Election deniers seize on Lake loss ...
  3. Democrats fire back as Trump ...
  4. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump ...
  5. National Review on Trump in ...
  6. Kevin Costner says it’s ‘OK’ if ...
  7. Boebert holds edge as House race ...
  8. Watch: Trump announces 2024 run for ...
  9. Senate on verge of history with ...
  10. Justin Amash offers to serve as ...
  11. Trump 2024 bid won’t deter DOJ amid ...
  12. Mormon church announces support for ...
  13. Former Trump press aide: Trump speech ...
  14. Why Alaska’s House race still ...
  15. Trump jumps into 2024 race with GOP ...
  16. Scott accuses NRSC predecessor of ...
  17. House Democrat eyes legislation to ...
  18. McCarthy wins GOP vote for ...
Load more

Video

See all Video