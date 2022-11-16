Cooper calls for Democrats to focus more on governors’ races

Democratic Governors Association (DGA) Chair Gov. Roy Cooper (D-N.C.) on Wednesday called for Democrats to put more focus on governors’ races.

“I’ve said for years that Democrats nationally have not paid enough attention to our governors’ races and state legislative races. Republicans have for decades invested heavily there,” Cooper said at a press conference with DGA Vice Chair Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.), calling the governorship “one of the most important jobs in our country right now.”

“Not only is that important to policy that affects everyday people, because we know how much is decided at the state level, but you develop your benches for future federal political leaders at the state legislative and state governor and other state offices, and it’s important who is elected there,” Cooper said.

The Republican party’s anticipated “red wave” failed to materialize during the midterms, and Democrats were able to defeat conservative competitors in key races.

In Arizona, far-right Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, was defeated by Democrat secretary of state Katie Hobbs after a nail-biter race that wasn’t called for six days after Election Day.

Other Democratic wins for the governor’s office in states like Pennsylvania and Michigan were seen as key to shoring up party priorities, like keeping abortion legal in the respective states.

Cooper on Wednesday noted that state-level offices have come into the spotlight for their legislative importance following the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn the right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade and hand abortion regulation back over to individual states, among other reasons.

“Now all of these things are going to be decided in the halls of state legislatures and state capitals,” the North Carolina governor said.

He also mentioned “the attack on the [U.S.] Capitol and the attempt to… use the presidential electors to divert the vote there from what the actual popular vote was” and highlighted the role of governors nationally in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think national Democrats began to notice how important state legislative and state governors races are,” Cooper said.