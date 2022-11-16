McCarthy refuses to say if he’ll endorse Trump in 2024, tells reporters ‘You guys are crazy’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday refused to say if he would endorse former President Trump in 2024.

“You guys are crazy,” McCarthy responded to reporters asking if he would endorse Trump’s run.

Trump announced his third White House run on Tuesday night, despite the Republican party underperforming in the midterm elections and many of his chosen candidates losing their races.

“I thought he gave a great speech,” McCarthy reportedly said Wednesday.

Some of Trump’s most loyal allies on Capitol Hill have cheered his run, but many others in the GOP have either said they will not support him or, like McCarthy, avoided the question.

But there is no doubt that enthusiasm for Trump is fading, with many blaming him for the party’s poor performance in the midterms, as well as his own loss in 2020.

McCarthy fended off a leadership challenge on Tuesday from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), a far-right lawmaker, to clinch the GOP nomination for the speakership. And Republicans officially secured the majority Wednesday evening.

However, McCarthy still faces the difficult task of rounding up the 218 votes needed to become speaker in a vote of the full House when the new Congress convenes in January.

Leaked audio showed McCarthy had supported the idea of Trump resigning from office in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

However, the two have reconciled and McCarthy has been a reliable supporter of the president since he left the White House.