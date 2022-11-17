Grassley has already filed for reelection bid in 2028

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the upper chamber’s second oldest member, has filed paperwork to run for reelection in 2028.

Grassley, 89, won reelection last week to his eighth term, and he would be 95 years old at the time of the 2028 elections and a centenarian when that term ends.

The Iowa Republican filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission on Wednesday.

The filing does not necessarily mean Grassley will run for a ninth term.

Political figures are required to file the paperwork in order to participate in certain campaigning activities, including if they want to raise more money than what is reasonably needed to “test the waters” about running.

The Hill has reached out to a spokesperson for Grassley’s campaign for comment.

Grassley won reelection by 12 points last week, cruising to victory after an October poll by the Des Moines Register-Mediacom suggested it could be a close race.

The poll showed Grassley’s disapproval rating had risen as nearly two-thirds of likely voters indicated his age was a concern.

If Grassley did follow through on running in 2028, he wouldn’t be the first centenarian to serve in the Senate.



The late Sen. Strom Thurmond (R-S.C.) turned 100 years old in the final days of his term before retiring in January 2003.