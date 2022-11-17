trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Grassley has already filed for reelection bid in 2028

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/17/22 3:16 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 11/17/22 3:16 PM ET
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) speaks to reporters as he arrives to the Capitol for procedural votes regarding the nomination of Federal Reserve Board Member nominee Michael Barr on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Greg Nash
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) speaks to reporters as he arrives to the Capitol for procedural votes regarding the nomination of Federal Reserve Board Member nominee Michael Barr on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the upper chamber’s second oldest member, has filed paperwork to run for reelection in 2028.

Grassley, 89, won reelection last week to his eighth term, and he would be 95 years old at the time of the 2028 elections and a centenarian when that term ends.

The Iowa Republican filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission on Wednesday.

The filing does not necessarily mean Grassley will run for a ninth term.

Political figures are required to file the paperwork in order to participate in certain campaigning activities, including if they want to raise more money than what is reasonably needed to “test the waters” about running.

The Hill has reached out to a spokesperson for Grassley’s campaign for comment.

Grassley won reelection by 12 points last week, cruising to victory after an October poll by the Des Moines Register-Mediacom suggested it could be a close race.

The poll showed Grassley’s disapproval rating had risen as nearly two-thirds of likely voters indicated his age was a concern.

If Grassley did follow through on running in 2028, he wouldn’t be the first centenarian to serve in the Senate.

The late Sen. Strom Thurmond (R-S.C.) turned 100 years old in the final days of his term before retiring in January 2003.

Tags Chuck Grassley Chuck Grassley Federal Elections Commission Iowa Iowa Senate race

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  2. End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
  3. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
  4. Judge strikes down higher education portions of DeSantis’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’
  5. House Democrat eyes legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
  6. Hoyer, Clyburn to step out of leadership roles, clearing way for Jeffries
  7. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  8. These 12 GOP senators voted for same-sex marriage bill
  9. Megyn Kelly says she fell asleep during Trump announcement
  10. TSA officers find ‘artfully concealed’ knife in traveler’s laptop
  11. Paul to serve as top Republican on Senate oversight committee 
  12. Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
  13. Jan. 6 panel hits back at Pence over new interview
  14. Pompeo dings Trump: GOP needs leader who doesn’t claim ‘victimhood’
  15. Astronomer accused of posting ‘intimate’ image of meteor gets Twitter ...
  16. Why Alaska’s House race still hasn’t been called for Mary Peltola
  17. GOP acrimony spills over at heated Senate lunch
  18. Texas Democrats ask feds to ‘intervene’ against Greg Abbott’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video