Boebert lead narrows, recount likely

The Colorado House race between right-wing firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her opponent Adam Frisch (D) is too close to call after the incumbent’s lead narrowed from over 1,000 votes to approximately 551 this week, meaning the contest is likely heading to a recount.

After the latest round of votes was tallied, Boebert holds 50.1 percent of the vote with 99 percent reporting, while Frisch holds 49.9 in Colorado’s third district.

The race has been surprisingly close as the two candidates have gone back and forth with the lead since Election Day

Colorado state law orders a mandatory vote recount when the vote margin between the two leading candidates is equal to or less than 0.5 percent of the votes attributed to the first-ranked candidate.

The current margin between Boebert and Frisch is approximately 0.35 percent.

Boebert, who enthusiastically claims that former President Trump won the 2020 presidential election despite providing no evidence of fraud, claimed victory in a video posted on Thursday night.

“We won! I am so thankful for all of your support and I am so proud to be your Representative!” wrote the congresswoman.

Boebert added that the close race will trigger an automatic recount to be completed in early December.

“My campaign team and our lawyers will definitely make sure everything is conducted properly,” she said.

“Come January, you can be certain of two things: I will be sworn in for my second term as your congresswoman and Republicans can finally turn Pelosi’s House back into the people’s House.”