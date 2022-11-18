trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Boebert lead narrows, recount likely

by Chloe Folmar - 11/18/22 8:51 AM ET
by Chloe Folmar - 11/18/22 8:51 AM ET

The Colorado House race between right-wing firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her opponent Adam Frisch (D) is too close to call after the incumbent’s lead narrowed from over 1,000 votes to approximately 551 this week, meaning the contest is likely heading to a recount.

After the latest round of votes was tallied, Boebert holds 50.1 percent of the vote with 99 percent reporting, while Frisch holds 49.9 in Colorado’s third district.

The race has been surprisingly close as the two candidates have gone back and forth with the lead since Election Day

Colorado state law orders a mandatory vote recount when the vote margin between the two leading candidates is equal to or less than 0.5 percent of the votes attributed to the first-ranked candidate.

The current margin between Boebert and Frisch is approximately 0.35 percent.

Boebert, who enthusiastically claims that former President Trump won the 2020 presidential election despite providing no evidence of fraud, claimed victory in a video posted on Thursday night.

“We won! I am so thankful for all of your support and I am so proud to be your Representative!” wrote the congresswoman.

Boebert added that the close race will trigger an automatic recount to be completed in early December.

“My campaign team and our lawyers will definitely make sure everything is conducted properly,” she said.

“Come January, you can be certain of two things: I will be sworn in for my second term as your congresswoman and Republicans can finally turn Pelosi’s House back into the people’s House.”

Tags 2022 midterms 2022 Midterms House Adam Frisch Colorado House elections Lauren Boebert Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  2. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement ...
  3. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  4. Five takeaways as the Pelosi era ends
  5. McConnell congratulates Pelosi on ‘historic tenure’ and ‘path-breaking ...
  6. Here’s where three criminal probes stand as Trump enters 2024 race
  7. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
  8. Trump vs. DeSantis: How the two GOP heavyweights match up
  9. GOP turns focus to Hunter Biden business dealings after winning House
  10. End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
  11. Kyle Rittenhouse meets with House GOP members
  12. TSA officers find ‘artfully concealed’ knife in traveler’s laptop
  13. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  14. Boebert lead narrows, recount likely
  15. Judge strikes down higher education portions of DeSantis’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’
  16. Marjorie Taylor Greene unveils resolution to audit Ukraine aid funds
  17. Senate passes marijuana medication bill
  18. GOP acrimony spills over at heated Senate lunch
Load more

Video

See all Video