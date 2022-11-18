trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

​​Warnock releases ad hitting Walker over Trump endorsement

by Chloe Folmar - 11/18/22 9:09 AM ET
by Chloe Folmar - 11/18/22 9:09 AM ET
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaking in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo)

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) this week released a new campaign ad targeting Republican opponent Herschel Warnock for his endorsement by former President Trump.

The ad features a video of Trump campaigning for Walker, claiming that the former NFL player “will be a great United States senator” and calling supporters to vote for him.

“We must all work very hard for a gentleman and a great person named Herschel Walker, a fabulous human being who loves our country,” says Trump in the video taken on Nov. 15.

“Get out and vote for Herschel, he deserves it. He was an incredible athlete, he’ll be an even better senator.”

The video of the former president fades into a statement reading: “Stop Donald Trump. Stop Herschel Walker.”

Warnock and Walker will face off on Dec. 6 in a runoff election after neither candidate received 50 percent of the vote in Georgia on Nov. 8.

The incumbent’s new ad follows a series of losses by Trump-endorsed candidates during the midterm election season, including in tight Senate races in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada.

Walker’s candidacy has been shrouded in controversy after one woman accused him of coercing her into aborting their child and a second claimed that the former running back paid for her abortion despite his campaign’s anti-abortion positions.

The Trump-endorsee was also publicly condemned by his son Christian Walker, a right-wing activist, for advocating for “family values” while allegedly neglecting his own children and their mothers.

Tags 2022 midterms Christian Walker Christian Walker Georgia georgia runoff Herschel Walker Raphael Warnock Walker warnock

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  2. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement ...
  3. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  4. Five takeaways as the Pelosi era ends
  5. McConnell congratulates Pelosi on ‘historic tenure’ and ‘path-breaking ...
  6. Here’s where three criminal probes stand as Trump enters 2024 race
  7. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
  8. Trump vs. DeSantis: How the two GOP heavyweights match up
  9. GOP turns focus to Hunter Biden business dealings after winning House
  10. End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
  11. Kyle Rittenhouse meets with House GOP members
  12. TSA officers find ‘artfully concealed’ knife in traveler’s laptop
  13. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  14. Boebert lead narrows, recount likely
  15. Judge strikes down higher education portions of DeSantis’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’
  16. Marjorie Taylor Greene unveils resolution to audit Ukraine aid funds
  17. Senate passes marijuana medication bill
  18. GOP acrimony spills over at heated Senate lunch
Load more

Video

See all Video