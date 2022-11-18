​​Warnock releases ad hitting Walker over Trump endorsement

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) this week released a new campaign ad targeting Republican opponent Herschel Warnock for his endorsement by former President Trump.

The ad features a video of Trump campaigning for Walker, claiming that the former NFL player “will be a great United States senator” and calling supporters to vote for him.

“We must all work very hard for a gentleman and a great person named Herschel Walker, a fabulous human being who loves our country,” says Trump in the video taken on Nov. 15.

“Get out and vote for Herschel, he deserves it. He was an incredible athlete, he’ll be an even better senator.”

The video of the former president fades into a statement reading: “Stop Donald Trump. Stop Herschel Walker.”

Warnock and Walker will face off on Dec. 6 in a runoff election after neither candidate received 50 percent of the vote in Georgia on Nov. 8.

The incumbent’s new ad follows a series of losses by Trump-endorsed candidates during the midterm election season, including in tight Senate races in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada.

Walker’s candidacy has been shrouded in controversy after one woman accused him of coercing her into aborting their child and a second claimed that the former running back paid for her abortion despite his campaign’s anti-abortion positions.

The Trump-endorsee was also publicly condemned by his son Christian Walker, a right-wing activist, for advocating for “family values” while allegedly neglecting his own children and their mothers.