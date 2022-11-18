trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in nail biter House race

by Max Greenwood - 11/18/22 1:25 PM ET
by Max Greenwood - 11/18/22 1:25 PM ET

Democrat Adam Frisch conceded on Friday to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, saying that an expected recount was unlikely to change the outcome of the election. 

In a video call with reporters, Frisch said that he had called Boebert to offer his concession. He said that while the race appeared to be headed for a mandatory recount, “the likelihood of this recount changing more than a handful of votes is very small.”

“We are not asking for this recount. It is one that the citizens of Colorado mandate through our election system,” he said, telling supporters not to donate to his campaign for the recount effort. 

“Please save your money for your groceries, your rent, your children,” he said.

In his remarks, Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, said he was proud of the campaign he had run in a district that former President Trump carried just two years ago. But he also criticized his own party for eroding “the trust of rural Americans.”

“Democrats have abandoned rural America and working class America for the last many years,” he said. “Republicans have had a monopoly over the backbone of this country.”

The race for Colorado’s 3rd District appeared headed for a recount late Thursday and early Friday, with the latest vote totals showing Boebert leading Frisch by just 0.16 percentage points, or 551 votes. 

Under state law, an automatic recount is triggered if the margin in a race is half a percentage point or less of the top vote-getter’s total. Once the recount begins, it could delay the final outcome of the race for days or possibly even weeks. 

While that recount still appears likely to happen, Frisch’s concession effectively brings the race to a close, setting Boebert up for a second term in the House.

Republicans captured the House majority this week, winning the 218 seats needed to take control of the lower chamber. Still, the GOP is poised to have a much smaller majority than Republicans had hoped for after Democrats over performed in a number of key races. 

Tags 2022 midterm elections Adam Frisch Colorado House race Lauren Boebert Lauren Boebert Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  2. Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in nail biter House race
  3. Boebert lead narrows, recount likely
  4. Here’s where three criminal probes stand as Trump enters 2024 race
  5. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  6. Trump vs. DeSantis: How the two GOP heavyweights match up
  7. The Hill’s Morning Report — Pelosi steps down after historic 20-year run
  8. Five takeaways as the Pelosi era ends
  9. GOP turns focus to Hunter Biden business dealings after winning House
  10. Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
  11. Biden administration seeks Supreme Court relief after student debt plan blocked
  12. Here’s how much homebuyers could save after mortgage rates tumble
  13. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement ...
  14. ​​Warnock releases ad hitting Walker over Trump endorsement
  15. With Nancy Pelosi, we witnessed one of the political greats
  16. McConnell congratulates Pelosi on ‘historic tenure’ and ‘path-breaking ...
  17. Pompeo tweaks Trump, says GOP ‘tired of losing’
  18. End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
Load more

Video

See all Video