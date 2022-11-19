trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Obama says voters learned lesson from 2010, 2014 midterms

by Jared Gans - 11/19/22 3:36 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 11/19/22 3:36 PM ET
Former President Obama
Greg Nash
Former President Obama speaks during a rally for Pennsylvania Democratic candidate for Senate John Fetterman at The Liacouras Center in Philidelphia, Pa., on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Former President Obama said on Thursday that voters learned from Democrats’ losses in the 2010 and 2014 midterm elections that a party losing control of Congress in the midterms can limit a what a president can accomplish. 

Obama told Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show” that voters might have thought during those two midterms that the stakes were not high because he was the president. 

“In some sense, I think a lot of Democrats felt ‘Alright, Obama’s there. We’ll be OK,’” he said. “And if it turns out that [Senate Minority Leader Mitch] McConnell (R-Ky.) and [former House Speaker John] Boehner (R-Ohio) and others suddenly have power, then that greatly restricts what a president can do. And I think that lesson was learned.” 

Obama said young voters have shown up to vote in the 2018, 2020 and 2022 elections and vote overwhelmingly for Democrats, which he said makes a “huge difference.” 

The GOP had hoped to make sweeping gains in both houses of Congress in the midterms this year, but the party failed to gain a majority in the Senate and will only win a narrow majority in the House. 

Obama said quality Democratic candidates, like Josh Shapiro in the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race and Sen. Mark Kelly in the Arizona Senate race, along with enthusiasm from young voters contributed to Democrats outperforming expectations. 

He said the rate of younger people voting is “always” going to be at least a little lower than the rate of older people voting, but more young voters went to the polls in the past two midterms than in those that occurred when he was president. 

Republicans picked up a half dozen seats in the Senate and more than 60 seats in the House, retaking control of the lower chamber, in the 2010 midterms and flipped nine Senate seats in the 2014 midterms. 

Turnout was historically low in the 2014 midterms, with only about 36 percent of eligible voters participating. 

Obama also noted the large number of candidates who deny the legitimacy of President Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election who “got thumped” in the midterms. 

He said some of the most “egregious, prominent and potentially dangerous election deniers” lost their races, especially in secretary of state and gubernatorial contests. 

“The interesting thing is, you notice election deniers don’t deny their own election,” he said. 

GOP candidates who lost last week overwhelmingly have conceded defeat in their races, but many still have refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory in 2020.

Tags 2022 midterm elections 2022 midterms Barack Obama Barack Obama The Daily Show young voters

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump faces potential fundraising problem as megadonors jump ship
  2. Murkowski trolls Alaska Senate challenger as she takes lead in first-place votes
  3. And the bride wore White (House) — Naomi Biden joins rare tradition
  4. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  5. The perils for Trump, Garland and special counsel Smith in Washington’s new ...
  6. Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in ...
  7. Why DeSantis is shrugging off Trump — for now
  8. Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
  9. Biden turns 80 as election talk swirls
  10. Democrats’ first leadership shakeup in decades takes shape with no drama ...
  11. The Memo: Trump and Garland go to war on special counsel
  12. Here’s how much homebuyers could save after mortgage rates tumble
  13. Barr: DOJ probably has ‘basis for legitimately indicting’ Trump over ...
  14. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  15. Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in nail biter House race
  16. Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump probes
  17. Massive snowstorm dumps 5 ft. of snow on Western NY, two dead from shoveling
  18. Tom Petty’s estate slams Kari Lake for ‘illegal’ use of song in ‘failed ...
Load more

Video

See all Video