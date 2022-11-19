Obama says voters learned lesson from 2010, 2014 midterms

Former President Obama said on Thursday that voters learned from Democrats’ losses in the 2010 and 2014 midterm elections that a party losing control of Congress in the midterms can limit a what a president can accomplish.

Obama told Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show” that voters might have thought during those two midterms that the stakes were not high because he was the president.

“In some sense, I think a lot of Democrats felt ‘Alright, Obama’s there. We’ll be OK,’” he said. “And if it turns out that [Senate Minority Leader Mitch] McConnell (R-Ky.) and [former House Speaker John] Boehner (R-Ohio) and others suddenly have power, then that greatly restricts what a president can do. And I think that lesson was learned.”

Obama said young voters have shown up to vote in the 2018, 2020 and 2022 elections and vote overwhelmingly for Democrats, which he said makes a “huge difference.”

The GOP had hoped to make sweeping gains in both houses of Congress in the midterms this year, but the party failed to gain a majority in the Senate and will only win a narrow majority in the House.

Obama said quality Democratic candidates, like Josh Shapiro in the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race and Sen. Mark Kelly in the Arizona Senate race, along with enthusiasm from young voters contributed to Democrats outperforming expectations.

He said the rate of younger people voting is “always” going to be at least a little lower than the rate of older people voting, but more young voters went to the polls in the past two midterms than in those that occurred when he was president.

Republicans picked up a half dozen seats in the Senate and more than 60 seats in the House, retaking control of the lower chamber, in the 2010 midterms and flipped nine Senate seats in the 2014 midterms.

Turnout was historically low in the 2014 midterms, with only about 36 percent of eligible voters participating.

Obama also noted the large number of candidates who deny the legitimacy of President Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election who “got thumped” in the midterms.

He said some of the most “egregious, prominent and potentially dangerous election deniers” lost their races, especially in secretary of state and gubernatorial contests.

“The interesting thing is, you notice election deniers don’t deny their own election,” he said.

GOP candidates who lost last week overwhelmingly have conceded defeat in their races, but many still have refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory in 2020.