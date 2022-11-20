trending:

Campaign

71 percent of Democrats now say Biden could win reelection: survey

by Julia Mueller - 11/20/22 3:00 PM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden speaks during an event hosted by the Democratic National Committee at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, November 10, 2022 to thank staff and volunteers for their efforts during the midterm elections.

Nearly three-quarters of Democrats now say President Biden could win if he runs for another White House term in 2024, according to a new USA Today-Ipsos poll.

The share of Democratic voters who believe Biden can win the next presidential election jumped 11 points from August, when 60 percent expressed some confidence in Biden.

Half of Democratic voters in the latest poll think Biden “should be the nominee and deserves reelection,” up six points from August. 

The poll, released Sunday, indicated overall that Democrats are feeling better about Biden after Democrats pulled off surprising wins in key races nationwide, fending off Trump-backed candidates in high-profile contests in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona.

A sitting president’s party typically loses big in an off-year election, but Democrats bucked historical trends to keep control of the Senate. Republicans took over control of the House, but by a much smaller margin than expected.

The USA Today-Ipsos poll found that voters’ perception that Biden can win in 2024 jumped notably among women (55 percent in August to 71 percent in November) and among voters aged 18-34 (53 percent in August to 69 percent in November). 

Conducted Nov. 15-16, the poll surveyed 843 Democratic voters and had a credibility interval of plus or minus 4.0 percentage points.

