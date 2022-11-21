trending:

Warnock stresses character in new ad ahead of Georgia Senate runoff

by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 11/21/22 9:57 AM ET
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) is emphasizing his character in a new ad ahead the state’s approaching runoff election, in a race that has featured increasingly personal attacks.

“My parents taught me that there is nothing more important than your name,” Warnock says as black and white photos of him and his parents flash across the screen.

“Character is what you do when nobody is watching. It’s about doing the right thing simply because it’s the right thing, and doing it over and over again.”

The ad makes no mention of Herschel Walker, Warnock’s GOP challenger, who has come under repeated character attacks by his ex-wife and former girlfriends, who say he was abusive and neglected his children.

Warnock recently said Walker’s campaign “crossed a line” with attacks against his own family at a rally in Augusta.

Warnock is currently in a custody battle with his ex-wife, Oulèye Ndoye, who has accused the pastor of neglecting to see his children during his custody days and leaving her with unpaid child care expenses.

During the campaign, it was revealed that Walker had three children he had not publicly acknowledged. His eldest son, Christian, publicly criticized his father following reports that he paid for an ex-girlfriend to have an abortion.

Neither candidate won 50 percent of the state’s vote on Nov. 8 and will now face off in a runoff election on Dec. 6. Democrats have already secured a majority in the Senate.

In the new ad, Warnock said that it’s an “amazing thing” to be elected to represent Georgians, who are “counting on me to be thinking about them and their families.”

