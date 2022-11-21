trending:

Jayapal: Biden should run for reelection

by Julia Mueller - 11/21/22 1:35 PM ET
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) speaks aide after talking to CNN on Thursday, November 18, 2021 as the House waits for a score from the Congressional Budget Office to determine an estimate for the Build Back Better Act.
Greg Nash

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) is coming down strongly on the side of those who think President Biden should run for a second White House term in 2024.

“He was not my first or second choice for president, but I am a convert. I never thought I would say this, but I believe he should run for another term and finish this agenda we laid out,” Jayapal told Politico in an interview published Monday. 

“What the president understands is you need this progressive base — young people, folks of color — and that progressives issues are popular. Whoever is in the White House should understand that, because it is a basic tenet now of how you win elections,” she said.

Jayapal’s endorsement comes as talk of 2024 intensifies. Biden, who turned 80 on Sunday, has hinted that he’ll make an official decision on whether or not to run early next year, and has appeared energized by his party’s unexpected midterm wins and the Democrats’ hold of the Senate majority.

Nearly three-quarters of Democratic voters in a USA Today-Ipsos poll released Sunday said Biden could win if he runs for reelection, and half of Democrats think he deserves to win the White House again, a notable uptick from just a few months ago, before the midterms. 

The progressive caucus, which has pushed Biden on a number of issues throughout his presidency, fared well in a number of districts during the midterms, emboldening the liberal lawmakers as the next Congress nears.

“There’s no question that this will be the most progressive Democratic caucus in decades,” Jayapal said after Election Day.

Biden praised Jayapal earlier this year in remarks in the congresswoman’s home state of Washington. 

“Congresswoman Jayapal is doing an incredible job in the state… She’s been a great partner of mine and worked really closely with me,” Biden said. 

