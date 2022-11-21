trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Gun rights group sues to block Oregon gun control measure

by Julia Mueller - 11/21/22 6:07 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/21/22 6:07 PM ET
FILE – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks in San Francisco, on Oct. 6, 2022. Gov. Brown is pardoning an estimated 45,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana, a month after President Joe Biden did the same under federal law. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

The Oregon Firearms Federation has sued Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) and the state’s attorney general, alleging that a gun control measure narrowly approved by Oregon voters during the midterms — among the strictest restrictions nationwide — violates the Second Amendment. 

The new law, set to take effect next month, would require anyone looking to buy a firearm to first clear a handful of hurdles to obtain a police-issued purchase permit — and would ban the future sale and purchase of magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

The Oregon Firearms Federation, Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey and a Marion County resident named Adam Lohrey argue in their suit against Brown and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum (D) that the ammunition restriction encroaches on the Second Amendment, their right to due process and the Oregon Constitution

“Millions of law-abiding Americans own firearms equipped with magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. There is nothing unusual or novel about this technology,” they say in the recent filing, shared by Oregon Public Broadcasting.

The group contends that high-capacity magazines are common in “many of the nation’s best-selling handguns and rifles” and that “in a confrontation with a violent attacker, having enough ammunition can be the difference between life and death.”

The permit requirements would only apply to purchases after the measure takes effect, and would not apply retroactively to Oregonians who already own guns.

The law outlaws possession of the high-capacity magazines with some exceptions, such as using them at shooting ranges, according to The Oregonian.

The lawsuit asks for a pause on the enforcement of the measure and calls on the court to declare it unconstitutional — or, if that’s not successful, to limit the part of the measure that bans magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Democrats and gun safety groups have praised the Oregon measure as a move toward stricter gun control.

The Democrat Coalition heralded the measure’s passage, saying the rules “will reduce gun violence and save lives – let’s pass more of them across the country!”

March For Our Lives, a gun control advocacy group founded by student survivors of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., also lauded the move.

“We can decidedly say that young people and the gun safety movement scored BIG in this election,” the group wrote after Election Day.

Tags ammunition Ellen Rosenblum Gun control gun purchase permit gun restrictions high-capacity magazines Kate Brown Measure 114 Oregon

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  2. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  3. Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results
  4. DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll
  5. Trump White House bid has hardly any Senate GOP support
  6. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  7. There’s good reason to be thankful: Democrats are no longer in charge of the ...
  8. Prosecution in Trump Organization tax fraud case rests earlier than expected
  9. Inside Kevin McCarthy's math problem to becoming Speaker
  10. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  11. Juan Williams: McConnell wins Round One over Trump
  12. Ocasio-Cortez, Democrats slam Boebert for tweet offering ‘prayers’ after ...
  13. LGBTQ groups slam Walker for ad attacking transgender athletes
  14. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  15. Hillicon Valley — Musk nudges Trump to return to Twitter
  16. Pompeo says head of teacher’s union is the ‘most dangerous person in the ...
  17. Democrats interrupt history to make their own
  18. Another leak of an Alito opinion? Senate investigation can help
Load more

Video

See all Video