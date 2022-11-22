Senate GOP super PAC accuses Warnock of mismanaging Georgia apartment building

The Senate Republicans’ main super PAC launched a new attack ad on Friday, accusing Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) of mismanaging an Atlanta apartment building.

The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), rehashed previous accusations leveled at Warnock over the Columbia Tower at MLK Village.

Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker in October accused Ebenezer Baptist Church and Warnock, who serves as a senior pastor at the church, of attempting to evict residents of Columbia Tower, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Friday’s attack ad featured previous broadcast reports about eviction notices at Columbia Tower, before calling on voters to “evict” Warnock in the Dec. 6 runoff for Georgia’s Senate seat.

“In fact, Raphael Warnock and Joe Biden are hurting people all over Georgia,” the ad said. “Their reckless spending keeps driving up inflation, higher costs on everything. Their billions in higher taxes will crush low- and middle-income Georgians.”

Columbia Residential, which manages day-to-day operations at Columbia Tower, has filed several eviction actions against residents over the past two years. However, a spokesperson told the Journal-Constitution in October that no resident has actually been evicted from the building since June 2020.

Warnock and the church reportedly have ties to the company that owns the apartment building, although Columbia Residential noted to the Journal-Constitution that “the building’s owners bear no responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the property.”

“Once again, Herschel Walker and his allies are deliberately misleading Georgians about Reverend Warnock and now going so far as to attack his church, the spiritual home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Warnock’s campaign manager, Quentin Fulks, said in a statement.

Warnock and Walker will face off in the December election after neither candidate managed to secure the required 50 percent of the vote in the general election to avoid a runoff.