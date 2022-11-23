trending:

Trump support among Republicans flat since announcing reelection bid: poll

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/23/22 9:08 AM ET
Donald Trump
FILE – Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time as he smiles while speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. Trump’s early announcement of his third White House bid won’t shield the former president from the criminal investigations already confronting him as an ordinary citizen, leaving him legally and politically exposed as he seeks the 2024 Republican nomination. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Former President Trump’s support among Republicans remained relatively flat after he formally entered the 2024 race, according to a new Politico-Morning Consult poll.

Trump garnered the support of 45 percent of Republicans in the pollster’s newest survey, compared to 47 percent in a survey taken just before his announcement.

The former president for weeks had teased mounting a third presidential campaign and last week formally announced a run at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.

No other major Republican has officially challenged Trump for the nomination, but some of his former administration officials and other GOP figures have acknowledged they are considering a run.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) clocked in as respondents’ No. 2 pick, with 30 percent of Republicans saying they would vote for him if the Republican presidential primary was held today.

DeSantis has consistently polled as the most formidable challenger to Trump, with some others showing DeSantis holding a lead over the former president.

Trump in recent days has levied attacks against the Florida governor, nicknaming him “Ron DeSanctimonious” earlier this month.

All other candidates in the survey amassed single-digit support.

Former Vice President Mike Pence garnered the support of 7 percent of respondents, compared to 5 percent in the pollster’s survey earlier this month.

Pence has acknowledged he is considering a bid, saying there will be “better choices” than Trump in the primary and indicating he will make a decision with his family during the Christmas holiday.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) received the support of 3 percent of respondents, while Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) each received 2 percent support.

The most recent poll was conducted Nov. 18-20 with 2,018 registered voters, including 849 potential GOP primary voters polled about the 2024 race. The margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

