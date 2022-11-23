Democrats making plans to retake House majority

Democrats are already making plans to retake the House in 2024, even as several House races remain uncalled in this month’s midterm elections.

The House Majority PAC, House Democrats’ main super PAC, sent out a memo on Tuesday outlining 19 districts that it plans to target in the 2024 election. The memo was first reported by Axios.

The super PAC’s “initial, but not comprehensive, list” features 16 districts that went for President Biden in the 2020 presidential election but are now held by Republicans, as well as three districts that voted for former President Trump but remain “in play.”

Six of the target districts lie in New York, where Republicans managed to flip four House seats earlier this month. Republicans scored a particularly important win in the Empire State with the defeat of Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Democrats’ showing in the midterm elections was overall better than expected, as they managed to avoid the anticipated “red wave.” However, the normally deep-blue New York was a weak point for the Democratic Party.

The House Majority PAC also plans to target several districts where Republicans ousted Democratic incumbents this year. This includes Virginia’s 2nd District, where Rep. Elaine Luria lost to Jen Kiggans; New Jersey’s 7th District, where Rep. Tom Malinowski lost to Thomas Kean Jr.; and Iowa’s 3rd District, where Rep. Cindy Axne lost to Zach Nunn.

Republicans secured control of the House last Wednesday and have since raised their majority to 220 seats, compared to Democrats’ 212 seats. Only three seats remain uncalled by The Associated Press.