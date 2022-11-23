trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Georgia’s Herschel Walker getting ‘homestead’ tax break in Texas

by Brad Dress - 11/23/22 10:09 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 11/23/22 10:09 PM ET
(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
FILE – Herschel Walker, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, flashes a police badge as he speak to supporters during a campaign rally Oct. 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others. And the Georgia Republican has…

Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker (Ga.) benefits from a tax exemption on his Texas home although the GOP candidate lives in Georgia, where he is running for public office.

The tax exemption is meant for primary residents in Texas, but for 2022, Walker will get a $1,500 homestead exemption at his Dallas area home, CNN reported.

The same exemption allowed Walker to save $1,200 on his property tax bill at his $3 million home last year, according to the Texas Tribune.

Under Texas law, homeowners can only claim a tax exemption if the home is their primary residence.

If a homeowner leaves, they may continue to claim the exemption, but only if they don’t establish a principal residence elsewhere.

The exemption also raises questions about Walker’s candidacy, as the U.S. Constitution requires Senate candidates to live in the state they are running for.

The Republican candidate is in a tight race against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in Georgia.

The two nominees will face off again in a December runoff election, which will determine how much control Democrats will have in the Senate.

Walker bought the home near Dallas in 2011, according to the Texas Tribune, and has claimed the tax exemption since 2012.

The homestead tax exemption has landed other Texas politicians in hot water before, including former Texas governor Rick Perry (R), who repaid his taxes.

Walker registered to vote in Atlanta, Ga., in 2021. He listed his residence at a home in an Atlanta neighborhood owned by his wife, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Walker, a football legend in Georgia, was born and raised in the state and played for the University of Georgia.

Tags Atlanta Atlanta Journal-Constitution Dallas Georgia Herschel Walker homestead Rick Perry tax break Texas Texas Tribune

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to ...
  2. Murkowski defeats Trump-backed challenger in Alaska Senate race
  3. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  4. These grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day 2022
  5. Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records
  6. Alaska set to announce results from ‘confusing’ ranked choice system
  7. Republican House majority climbs to 220 with win in California
  8. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  9. Accountant testifies Trump reported significant tax losses for a decade
  10. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  11. Trump attacks Cheney over WaPo report Jan. 6 panel staff frustration
  12. Peltola defeats Palin in Alaska House race
  13. Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
  14. Democrats making plans to retake House majority
  15. Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff
  16. Trump seeks access to unredacted Mar-a-Lago warrant affidavit
  17. McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
  18. Alleged Club Q shooter is nonbinary, defense says
Load more

Video

See all Video