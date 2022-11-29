Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll

Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker is tied with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) in a new poll with their runoff election now just a week away.

The survey from FrederickPolls, COMPETE Digital and AMMPolitical has both candidates deadlocked at 50 percent ahead of the Dec. 6 election.

Both candidates enjoy broad party support, but Independents favor Warnock over Walker by 4 percentage points, 52 to 48 percent.

Polls have shown a tight race between the two candidates, both of whom failed to clinch enough votes in the general election earlier this month to take the Senate seat.

The closely watched Georgia race will decide whether Democrats will expand their majority in the upper chamber when the next Congress forms.

Early voting has already begun in the state, more than a quarter-million voters already casting their ballots.

According to the new poll, 97 percent of Georgia likely voters said they are locked in with their candidate choice.

The poll was conducted on Nov. 23, Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 among 939 likely voters. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.