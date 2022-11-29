Warnock enlists Michelle Obama in latest ad

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) has enlisted former first lady Michelle Obama in his runoff election against GOP candidate Herschel Walker.

In two recorded messages, one for early voting and one to be sent on Dec. 6, Warnock begins the call by saying he has a “special message” from a friend. Obama then comes on the line to urge Georgians to cast their ballots for the Democratic incumbent.

“This is Michelle Obama and I’m calling to make sure you have a plan to vote for Rev. Raphael Warnock,” Obama says. “This election is going to be very close, and there are a lot of folks on the other side hoping you stay home. But we need you to get out and vote one more time for Raphael Warnock.”

“Rev. Warnock will always fight for Georgia, and in the Senate he’s proven he can get things done,” Obama adds. “Early voting has already begun and there’s no reason to wait until Election Day. Go to www.warnock.vote to learn more. I hope you’ll join me in supporting Raphael Warnock.”

In the message to be sent on Dec. 6, Obama reminds voters that polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The phone campaign is the latest tactic by Warnock in his race against the former football star. He also has the endorsement of former President Obama, who will be campaigning in Georgia for Warnock this week.

Meanwhile, Walker has the support of the newly reelected Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and former President Trump, though it’s unclear if the latter will campaign in the Peach State for the GOP candidate.

Early voting in the runoff election kicked off over the weekend, and more than a quarter-million voters on Monday cast their ballots, breaking the state’s record for a single day of early voting.

Polls between the candidates have remained close, with the latest from Frederick Polls, COMPETE Digital and AMM Political has the two deadlocked at 50 percent ahead of next week’s election.

The election between Warnock and Walker has been contentious and filled with controversies on both sides. The results from Dec. 6 will determine whether Democrats expand their majority in the upper chamber or Republicans maintain a 50-50 split.