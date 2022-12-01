Biden, DeSantis tied in hypothetical matchup: poll

President Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) were tied in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, according to a new Marquette Law School poll.

The poll, which was released on Thursday, found that 42 percent of registered voters would cast their ballots for DeSantis and 42 percent would support Biden. Eleven percent said they would vote for someone else, and 4 percent wouldn’t vote.

The findings mark the first time Biden and DeSantis have tied in a hypothetical matchup in the survey.

In Marquette’s previous three surveys, Biden led DeSantis, including a 5-point lead in September.

When registered voters were asked in the new poll about a hypothetical matchup between Biden and former President Trump, Biden maintained his lead, clocking in 10 points ahead of his predecessor.

Trump formally entered the race earlier this month, becoming the first prominent Republican to seek the 2024 nomination.

It remains to be seen which GOP figures will mount a primary challenge to the former president, but DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and others are all seen as potential contenders.

Biden, meanwhile, has repeatedly stated an intent to run and indicated he would discuss the decision with his family over the holidays.

The new poll, which was taken just after Trump’s announcement, also found that fewer Republicans and independents who lean Republican wanted to see Trump run in 2024.

Fifty five percent said they wanted to see Trump run, the lowest share since the pollster began asking the question last year.

Sixty percent indicated in September that they wanted to see Trump run, and 64 percent said so in July.

The latest survey was conducted between Nov. 15 and Nov. 22 with interviews with 840 registered voters. The margin of error is 4 percentage points for that sample, while the margin of error for the question asked to Republicans is 6.1 points.