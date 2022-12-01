New pro-Warnock ad focuses on Walker’s alleged violent past

A new ad in support of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) highlights accusations of GOP candidate Herschel Walker’s threats of violence to ex-partners.

The 30-second spot, titled “Hurt So Many,” comes one week before the Georgia runoff election on Dec. 6.

The ad begins with Walker’s ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, saying, “He held the gun to my temple and said he was gonna blow my brains out.”

The ad then cuts to an image of Walker’s son, Christian, as a voice over says, “His son says Walker ‘threatened to kill us and had us move…six times in six months running from [his] violence.”

The last clip of the ad features an ex-girlfriend of Walker’s who said the former football star used threats of violence to force her to have an abortion.

“He said I would not be safe and that the child would not be safe,” the woman says.

The spot closes with the words “Herschel Walker doesn’t belong in the Senate” splashed across the screen.

The ad, which began running on Tuesday, is run by Senate Majority PAC’s (SMP) affiliated group Georgia Honor.

It’s part of a $5.83 million investment in television advertising during the final week of the Georgia Senate runoff. The group has paid over $23.5 million in television and digital advertising for the runoff election.

“These latest investments in the runoff will ensure that voters continue to see and hear the truth about Herschel Walker’s publicly documented pattern of lies, violence against women, and disturbing conduct,” spokesperson Veronica Yoo said in a statement. “While National Republicans are pointing fingers at each other after a humiliating midterm cycle, Democrats are united on the mission at hand: making clear that Herschel Walker is unprepared and unfit to represent Georgia values in the U.S. Senate, and communicating in every way possible to reach every voter we need to win.”

On Thursday, the Daily Beast reported that yet another woman has come forward with allegations of violence from Walker.

According to the Daily Beast, Cheryl Parsa was in a five-year relationship with Walker in the 2000s when, in 2005, she caught Walker with another woman at his Dallas condo. When she confronted him, Parsa said, Walker placed his hands on her chest and neck and swung his fist at her.

“I thought he was going to beat me,” she said.

“He is not well,” she added. “And I say that as someone who knows exactly what this looks like, because I have lived through it and seen what it does to him and to other people. He cannot be a senator. He cannot have control over a state when he has little to no control of his mind.”

Parsa also said Walker uses his diagnosis of dissociative identity disorder to manipulate others, using the illness once known as multiple personality disorders to “justify lying, cheating, and ultimately destroying families.”

Walker has been open about his struggles with mental health and has detailed his 12 “alters” —identities that helped him process being bullied as a child — in his 2008 memoir, Breaking Free. The book also delves into his rage and “out-of-control behavior.”

Since his time campaigning, Walker has said he has “overcome” his diagnosis.

Georgia has seen record-breaking voter turnout for both the general election and the runoff. Polls between the candidates have remained close, and the two were deadlocked at 50 percent in this week’s Frederick Polls, COMPETE Digital and AMM Political survey.

The results from Dec. 6 will determine whether Democrats expand their majority in the upper chamber or Republicans maintain a 50-50 split.

Neither campaign responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.