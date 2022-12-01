trending:

Campaign

Arizona’s Cochise County certifies election following court order

by Julia Shapero - 12/01/22 7:39 PM ET
Associated Press/Matt York
An election worker gathers tabulated ballots to be boxed inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office on Nov. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The Cochise County, Ariz., board of supervisors certified the county’s election results on Thursday, after a state judge ruled that it was unlawful for two GOP supervisors not to certify the results by the state’s legal deadline.

The board voted 2-0 to certify the results from the Nov. 8 midterm elections, with one supervisor not attending Thursday’s emergency meeting. The vote allows state officials in Arizona to move forward with next Monday’s statewide certification.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D), now the state’s governor-elect, sued Cochise County earlier this week after two GOP members on the board voted to delay certification over an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about the certification of voting machines and missed the state’s Monday deadline. 

Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley on Thursday ordered the board of supervisors to certify the election results by 5 p.m. that day.

The Luzerne County, Pa., elections board similarly voted to certify that county’s election results on Wednesday after it was sued for missing a state deadline.

